Roberto Carlos is still widely regarded as the best attacking full-back to have ever played the game.

It’s an incredible accolade considering how important the position has become in modern football thanks to his unique blend of defensive prowess and attacking flair.

Carlos – who called time on his illustrious career in 2015 after a two-game stint in the Indian Super League with Delhi Dynamos – has won everything at the highest level.

The 43-year-old collected four La Liga titles and three Champions League medals during his 11-year spell at Real Madrid, in addition to the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

With such an impressive CV to his name, any praise from Carlos certainly carries a great deal of weight – especially when directed at someone who plays in his left-back role.

The former Brazil international was renowned for making a telling contribution in both attack and defensive during his peak years – and he recognises similar potential in Tottenham star Danny Rose.

Carlos seems to be a massive fan of the England man and even suggests elite clubs would be willing to lure him away from White Hart Lane unless his employers improve the £75,000-per-week contract he signed in September.

“[Danny Rose] is really fast, no?!” Carlos told Squawka, while promoting Star Sixes’ July tournament at London’s O2 Arena.

“A good player. It’s just that it’s a different style of football. But, from the Tottenham games I’ve seen, Rose is a player that is evolving a lot, developing a lot.

“Eventually he could play in a different country, especially if the president doesn’t give him a big contract because clubs will come and definitely want to buy him.”

Carlos is spot on about the impact Rose has made as a marauding wing-back under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The 26-year-old provides a constant threat going forward with his blistering pace and accurate crossing ability, while also ranking among the best in the Premier League for averages tackles per game.

He also won 62% of his aerial duels and 57% of take-ons, underlining his command of the left flank in both attacking and defensive situations.

Rose has the quality to be a crucial figure at Spurs for years to come and they will be desperate for him to commit his long-term future to the club as soon as possible.

