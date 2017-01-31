Shkodran Mustafi names the two players that have made his life easier at Arsenal

It can be difficult for a player to slot into life at a new club, particularly when they've come from overseas.

While Shkodran Mustafi may have already spent some time in the Premier League with Everton, joining Arsenal over the summer presented a whole new opportunity to show just how good he can be.

And luckily, he has enjoyed a strong start to his Gunners career, starting 15 of the club's 22 league games this season, as well as featuring in five Champions League games, but he has paid tribute to two of his teammates for helping him to settle in.

At the club, Mustafi has a strong German presence around him thanks to Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker, whom he believes have played a crucial role in integrating him into the squad.

The trio formed a part of the successful World Cup winning side in 2014, which would suggest that a strong bond already exists between them.

Mustafi confirmed that having them there has helped him considerably as their presence off the pitch has helped him to remain undefeated when he is in the match day squad.

“It’s nice because when you first come you can talk to them and they can explain a few things,” he told Sky Sports.

“They can say: ‘I know you’re used to this but in England it works a bit different’. It makes life a bit easier.

“When I came to the national team Per had left, so we’ve never played together before. I know Per, but I know Mesut a bit better because we’re still playing together.

“But in the end we have a really nice changing room and it’s easy to get on with all the players in there because they’re nice people.”

It says a lot about his influence that the side have suffered their three league defeats (to Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City) when he has not been involved.

