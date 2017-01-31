Emmanuel Adebayor has joined a new club that you've probably never heard of

Emmanuel Adebayor has had a strange career by anyone's standards.

The Togolese international rose to prominence with Arsenal after netting 46 times in 104 Premier League games and a big money move to Manchester City awaited.

The forward would score 19 goals in 46 games for the Citizens and even went on loan to a Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid where he won the only medal of his career, the Copa del Rey.

However, his career has declined spectacularly in recent years and now at the age of 32, he has found it hard to find a move that would pay him the astronomical wages he has become accustomed to.

The fact that he has been club-less since leaving Crystal Palace at the climax of a six-month contract last summer - where he only managed one goal in 15 games - gives credence to that notion.

However, it appears as though Adebayor has finally found a new home, and it should come as no surprise that it is not in one of Europe's top leagues with a heavyweight club.

It has been reported that Turkey will be the polarising forward's next destination and are rumoured to be the club who have made the move.

There is a fine chance that you won't have heard about this club before, but they currently sit second in the Turkish top flight and are only two points behind leaders Besiktas.

The likes of Galatasaray and Fenerbache trail in their wake and their most famous player has played for both of those sides. Former Newcastle United playmaker Emre Belozoglu is the club's captain and is leading Istanbul to their first title in their 27-year history.

It seems as though they have pulled out the stops to sign Adebayor and hope that he can rediscover his form of old and lead them to the title this year.

They shouldn't get their hopes up, though. It started going downhill for the former Monaco man when he made his loan move to Tottenham a permanent deal and many supporters claimed that once he secured wages of around £150,000-a-week, he stopped trying.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, Adebayor has scored just three goals in 25 games, so Istanbul Basaksehir are taking a major risk.

