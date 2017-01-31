It has emerged that it isn't only Floyd Mayweather who wants Conor McGregor's head on a platter.

Manny Pacquiao, the Philippines' greatest export, has stepped into the picture, and his promoter Bob Arum has publicly stated he wants a fight with the larger than life Irishman.

McGregor has repeatedly underlined his intentions to take on Mayweather, with the two known as the biggest stars in their respective sports, with Mayweather stating that a bout with Notorious would be the only thing that could tempt him back into action.

Article continues below

Arum's assessment of the Irishman's skills in the boxing ring leaves a lot to be desired, despite his acknowledgment of the UFC stars skills in the Octagon.

He told TMZ: “Conor McGregor is a good athlete and he is the best at MMA but MMA and boxing are two different sports.

Article continues below

“So it’s a lot of talk, everybody is having a lot of fun about it and sure Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Conor McGregor in boxing.

“Any boxer would like to fight Conor McGregor because they would knock him out.”

Despite Arum's interest in organising a bout between the two, it is yet to be seen whether Pacquiao would be behind Mayweather in the pecking order for a potential all-star bout with the UFC champion.

Bob Arum's influence, however, has proved a stumbling block in preliminary discussions going ahead for the fight, and whilst he remains at loggerheads with UFC boss Dana White, the fight looks unlikely.

However, Arum's admission that he would stay away from negotiations to ensure the clash has provided a glimmer of hope to what would be a once in a lifetime bout for the Irishman.

“I don’t have to be involved I ain’t getting in the ring but that’s an easy fight for Manny and I would love for that fight to happen.

“It’s [the fight] in their court. If the only impediment to Manny Pacquiao fighting Conor McGregor because Dana doesn’t like me then I won’t be around.

“I would give Manny the right, the permission to fight Conor McGregor anytime the money was right for Manny.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms