The attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar is considered the most talented in football history.

The three players are a nightmare for defenders with their incredible goalscoring record which has seen Barcelona win two consecutive league titles.

There’s simply no attacking trio that can compare to ‘MSN’. Real Madrid are probably the closest with ‘BBC’ - Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

However, that’s not to say that Messi, Suarez and Neymar are the greatest three forwards in the history of the sport.

In fact, a Barca legend has identified a front-three in the past that was better than ‘MSN’.

Article continues below

That man is Ronaldinho but his statement isn’t too outlandish. That’s because his favourite trio played for Barcelona, included Messi and even featured himself.

“The two tridents made history in their time with the club. Each one in his time did very well. But I prefer mine with Eto’o and Messi,” he said, per 101 Great Goals.

Ronaldinho, Eto’o and Messi - or ‘REM’ as we’re going to call them - played together for four seasons from 2004/05 campaign until Ronaldinho left at the end of the 2007/08 season.

During that time, Barcelona won two La Liga titles and the 2006 Champions League.

The most prolific season was during that Champions League triumph, when ‘REM’ scored 68 goals between them.

That doesn’t quite compare to ‘MSN’ who shared a staggering 131 goals last season.

So, we don’t really agree with Ronaldinho comments but you can understand why he’s a bit biased.

However, the Brazilian did reserve some very high praise for a compatriot of his - the third member of ‘MSN’.

“Neymar is already on the threshold of the best, I think one day he will be one of the best in the world, Brazilians hope that happens because he is our best player,” he said.

High praise, indeed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms