Nadal struggling to come to terms with his Australian Open loss.

Rafael Nadal takes to Twitter for first time following Australian Open defeat

Rafael Nadal has spoken out for the first time since his Sunday loss to Roger Federer in the 2017 Australian Open.

Nadal tweeted a picture of him driving a vehicle, captioning it with: 'At home after a month in Australia. Huge thanks to all of you, for your unbelievable support.'

All seems well with the mercurial two-time Wimbledon winner, despite his loss in a blast-from-the-past final between the two giants of tennis gone by.

The injury-plagued tennis star was appearing his first Grand Slam final since his victory over Novak Djokovic at the French Open in 2014.

His success over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at the semi-final stage set Nadal up for a clash which would set tennis aficionados mouth's watering.

The Spaniard took on the greatest of all time Federer in a bout which sent the clocks back to the infamous rivalries they both shared for many years.

A rivalry most agree stood out as one of the most iconic tennis and sport, in general, has ever seen. 

From 2006 to 2008, both athletes played in every Wimbledon and French Open final, ensuring the legacy of their rivalry would stand the test of time.

Federer's dismissal of Stan Wawrinka in the semi-final tempted fate for a potential bout with his old foe.

Novak Djokovic's shock defeat in the round of 64 to Uzbek Denis Istomin ruled the six-time Australian Open winner out of proceedings, leaving him unable to defend his title against the two giants of the game in the eventual final.

As well as the Serb's shock early exit, Andy Murray suffered a similar fate in the following round, losing to Mischa Zverev.

