Anyone who is anyone in the modern age has Twitter.

And one of the most active and quite often controversial celebrities on the social media platform is Piers Morgan.

The journalist and television presenter has almost 5.5 million followers and he keeps them regularly updated with his views on anything and everything from Donald Trump to his beloved Arsenal.

In fact, over the last view years, Morgan has been one of the Gunners' most prominent and vocal fans calling for manager Arsene Wenger's head.

Any time Arsenal are in the slightest bit of trouble, Morgan is usually the first to suggest a new manager be appointed.

As a result, the 51-year-old's persona is often portrayed as arrogant on Twitter and therefore, whenever he slips up it is only a matter of seconds before he is slated by an influx of tweets.

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday morning after Morgan's football knowledge was brought into question once again.

While presenting on Good Morning Britain, the Arsenal fan was discussing the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup when he referred to Burnley as a Championship club.

Of course, Sean Dyche's men are actually in the Premier League and have enjoyed a great season so far, steering themselves away from any immediate risk of relegation.

Nevertheless, Morgan was brutally trolled for the mistake. Here are some of the best tweets:

After being notified of the error, Morgan held his hands up and jokingly sacked himself.

“I’ve got to sack myself," he said, as per The Sun.

“I was given the job back from Charlotte [Hawkins]. I meant to say they were a Premier League team that play like a Championship team.

“I’m sacking myself, Charlotte can have the job back.”

The former editor of the Mirror was keen to ensure he had the last laugh, though, and responded to one of the tweets who highlighted his mistake to claim that Dyche's Burnley actually just play 'like a Championship side'.

