Arsene Wenger explains the reason why he signed Lucas Perez

Lucas Perez has had a strange career so far. Having come through the ranks of the Atletico Madrid youth set up, he never quite made the grade at the Vicente Calderon and then embarked on a tour of Spain, Greece and Ukraine.

That is until he found a niche for himself at Deportivo La Coruna in 2014 where he found the net regularly before earning himself a move to Arsenal last summer.

The Gunners have been in need of a true world class forward for some time, so fans were likely a little confused when the 28-year-old turned up at the Emirates.

But there was apparently method behind Arsene Wenger's madness, as he explained why he brought the player on board having missed out on a move for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

Perez has endured a mixed start to his Gunners career, having started just two Premier League games (making a further six appearances from the bench) he has excelled in cup competitions, hitting five goals in six appearances.

So given that he has found playing time in the league difficult to come by, many must be wondering what the point of splashing the cash on him was.

And speaking to the club's official website, manager Arsene Wenger shed light on the one reason behind his signature.

“At the start of the season I bought Lucas, who for me is a very good player," he said.

"But why? Because Welbeck was out until now basically and I didn’t know how long it would take."

Danny Welbeck made his long-awaited return to action with a two goals in the 5-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend.

This means that with Welbeck returning, Perez can probably expect to fall even further behind in a pecking order that already contains the likes of Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott.

With that in mind he probably shouldn't bank on a long stay...

