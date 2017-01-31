What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Lucas Perez.

Arsene Wenger explains the reason why he signed Lucas Perez

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lucas Perez has had a strange career so far. Having come through the ranks of the Atletico Madrid youth set up, he never quite made the grade at the Vicente Calderon and then embarked on a tour of Spain, Greece and Ukraine.

That is until he found a niche for himself at Deportivo La Coruna in 2014 where he found the net regularly before earning himself a move to Arsenal last summer.

The Gunners have been in need of a true world class forward for some time, so fans were likely a little confused when the 28-year-old turned up at the Emirates.

Article continues below

But there was apparently method behind Arsene Wenger's madness, as he explained why he brought the player on board having missed out on a move for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

Perez has endured a mixed start to his Gunners career, having started just two Premier League games (making a further six appearances from the bench) he has excelled in cup competitions, hitting five goals in six appearances.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

So given that he has found playing time in the league difficult to come by, many must be wondering what the point of splashing the cash on him was.

And speaking to the club's official website, manager Arsene Wenger shed light on the one reason behind his signature.

“At the start of the season I bought Lucas, who for me is a very good player," he said.

"But why? Because Welbeck was out until now basically and I didn’t know how long it would take."

FBL-ENG-FACUP-SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL

Danny Welbeck made his long-awaited return to action with a two goals in the 5-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend.

This means that with Welbeck returning, Perez can probably expect to fall even further behind in a pecking order that already contains the likes of Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott.

With that in mind he probably shouldn't bank on a long stay...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again