What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mamadou Sakho.

Mamadou Sakho set to resurrect his career in the Premier League with Deadline Day move

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Plenty of Liverpool fans have remained confused over the ongoing Mamadou Sakho situation and it has never truly been revealed what brought on Jurgen Klopp's cold shoulder.

The last time the Frenchman was in the Liverpool side, they were victorious over city-rivals Everton 4-0 last season and Sakho even got on the scoresheet.

However, since then, Sakho has reportedly broken several club rules and was caught up in an anti-doping violation scandal that saw him banned for the Europa League final, but ultimately proved to be false.

Article continues below

On Liverpool's trip to America in pre-season last summer, Sakho appeared to have exhausted his final chance under Klopp.

"It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone," Sakho told Canal Football Club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

"I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that… I do not want to go into the controversies."

Now, after being banished to the under-23 squad on Merseyside, it appears as though another Premier League side is ready to give him another chance.

Crystal Palace are desperate to improve their leaky defence and after shipping 41 goals this term, they have the fourth-worst defence in the English top-flight.

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

After adding Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland for a fee said to be around £14 million, boss Sam Allardyce now has his sights on Sakho as both men meet the Premier League experience criteria the former England manager seeks.

Southampton sold Jose Fonte for £8 million earlier in the window and they enquired about taking Sakho on loan to the St Mary's Stadium, but they were told Liverpool were only interested in selling.

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

They are looking to recoup around £12.5 million of the £18 million they splashed out on the 26-year-old, but Palace will also have to factor in the £105,000-a-week wages the commanding centre-back currently takes home. Although, while they sit in the relegation zone, they may well take the risk.

Many Liverpool fans believe that Sakho was the best out-and-out defender the club had. With Dejan Lovren and Ranger Klaven far from the most consistent pair, it's a bold move from Liverpool if they do not replace Sakho.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Football
Steven Gerrard
Southampton
Mamadou Sakho
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again