Plenty of Liverpool fans have remained confused over the ongoing Mamadou Sakho situation and it has never truly been revealed what brought on Jurgen Klopp's cold shoulder.

The last time the Frenchman was in the Liverpool side, they were victorious over city-rivals Everton 4-0 last season and Sakho even got on the scoresheet.

However, since then, Sakho has reportedly broken several club rules and was caught up in an anti-doping violation scandal that saw him banned for the Europa League final, but ultimately proved to be false.

Article continues below

On Liverpool's trip to America in pre-season last summer, Sakho appeared to have exhausted his final chance under Klopp.

"It is true that I turned up late. There was a rule that I should have observed. I do not at all see myself as above the rules, I respect everyone," Sakho told Canal Football Club.

Article continues below

"I paid my fine, I was sanctioned, I apologised to my team-mates and my manager. Aside from that… I do not want to go into the controversies."

Now, after being banished to the under-23 squad on Merseyside, it appears as though another Premier League side is ready to give him another chance.

Crystal Palace are desperate to improve their leaky defence and after shipping 41 goals this term, they have the fourth-worst defence in the English top-flight.

After adding Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland for a fee said to be around £14 million, boss Sam Allardyce now has his sights on Sakho as both men meet the Premier League experience criteria the former England manager seeks.

Southampton sold Jose Fonte for £8 million earlier in the window and they enquired about taking Sakho on loan to the St Mary's Stadium, but they were told Liverpool were only interested in selling.

They are looking to recoup around £12.5 million of the £18 million they splashed out on the 26-year-old, but Palace will also have to factor in the £105,000-a-week wages the commanding centre-back currently takes home. Although, while they sit in the relegation zone, they may well take the risk.

Many Liverpool fans believe that Sakho was the best out-and-out defender the club had. With Dejan Lovren and Ranger Klaven far from the most consistent pair, it's a bold move from Liverpool if they do not replace Sakho.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms