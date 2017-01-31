Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday as he defeated Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller Down Under at the Australian Open.

In a final, that was a throwback to their glory days, the two veterans of the sport put on an absolute clinic for those in attendance, and the millions watching at home.

Ever since the final and the conclusion of the tournament, a video has emerged of some of the jaw-dropping shots the Australian Open 2017 winner managed to play during his victorious campaign.

The Swiss star's mastery with the racket enabled him to pull off some groundbreaking shots to ensure a matchup of the ages with arch nemesis of yesteryear, Nadal.

Federer's victory handed him his fifth Australian Open title, leaving him one title behind matching Novak Djokovic's record six victories.

Federer's path to the final led him to defeat German-born Alexander Zverev Jr. in straight sets at the quarter-final stage, ensuring a matchup with fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka at the Rod Laver Arena in the semifinal.

After exchanging advantages for four consecutive sets, Federer managed to outclass Nadal in the fifth set to win 6-3, ensuring he would get his hands on the silver goblet.

Federer's five-set thriller with Nadal in the final made certain to set tennis fans' tongues wagging as they reignited a nostalgia of the Federer-Nadal years when they managed to set up a 35th competitive meeting at the Australian Open final.

Coined 'Fedal XXXV' by fans, Federer managed to notch another Australian Open victory, putting him within one title of matching Djokovic, to his already historic Grand Slam record, leaving the 2018 Australian Open a very tasty proposition.

