Who decided to put a load of Premier League fixtures on the same night that the January transfer window slams shut?

Years ago, transfer deadline day used to be very entertaining as clubs struck deals at the last possible moment.

But, in truth, January isn’t usually the best time to sign players. The fees are usually inflated to due it being the middle of the season and there is always the temptation to hold out until the summer.

But cast your mind back six years ago and it will remind you that there is always a chance that January 31st can be full of dramatic transfers. Chelsea signed Fernando Torres from Liverpool for £50 million, while Andy Carroll replaced him at Anfield in a £35 million deal. But something like that is highly unlikely to happen tonight with the majority of Premier League bosses busy managing their side.

One club that has already made a signing this season is Arsenal. However, much to the frustration of their fans, the only man Arsene Wenger brought is 20-year-old Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town.

Wenger is reluctant to spend money in the summer so expecting him to splash the cash in January would be naive.

Given Arsenal’s lack of activity, you don’t exactly need an expert to analyse their signings. So, instead of getting a former professional to take a look at the arrival of Bramall, they got celebrity Arsenal fan and comedian Jack Whitehall to give his thoughts.

Whitehall, who was sporting Jim White’s famous yellow tie, sarcastically said of Bramall: “Delighted. That’s a huge signing. I think he’s going to make all the difference in the run-in to the end of the season.”

Whitehall on SSN

But Whitehall does go on to make a very good point by suggesting all that matters is making sure Alexis Sanchez signs a new contract.

Whitehall then mocks his friend - and former professional footballer - Jamie Redknapp.

Whitehall's dream signings

But, presenter Mike Wedderburn gets Whitehall back to footballing matter and asks him to name a dream signing for Arsenal.

The comedian highlights Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann - although he acknowledged Manchester United’s interest - before naming Chelsea transfer target Moussa Dembele from Celtic.

Whitehall then declares that he is happy with Wenger at Arsenal before revealing why he was actually in the Sky Sports studio in the first place - because he was on his way to interview Thierry Henry.

Now that’s an interview we can’t wait for.

