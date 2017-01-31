What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Whitehall.

Jack Whitehall appears on Sky Sports News to discuss Arsenal's transfer plans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Who decided to put a load of Premier League fixtures on the same night that the January transfer window slams shut?

Years ago, transfer deadline day used to be very entertaining as clubs struck deals at the last possible moment.

But, in truth, January isn’t usually the best time to sign players. The fees are usually inflated to due it being the middle of the season and there is always the temptation to hold out until the summer.

Article continues below

But cast your mind back six years ago and it will remind you that there is always a chance that January 31st can be full of dramatic transfers. Chelsea signed Fernando Torres from Liverpool for £50 million, while Andy Carroll replaced him at Anfield in a £35 million deal. But something like that is highly unlikely to happen tonight with the majority of Premier League bosses busy managing their side.

One club that has already made a signing this season is Arsenal. However, much to the frustration of their fans, the only man Arsene Wenger brought is 20-year-old Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Watch: Alex Smith and the AFC squad commit a comedy of errors in this disastrous Pro Bowl play

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

West Ham chairman reveals what Payet did to his teammates before leaving

Wenger is reluctant to spend money in the summer so expecting him to splash the cash in January would be naive.

Given Arsenal’s lack of activity, you don’t exactly need an expert to analyse their signings. So, instead of getting a former professional to take a look at the arrival of Bramall, they got celebrity Arsenal fan and comedian Jack Whitehall to give his thoughts.

Whitehall, who was sporting Jim White’s famous yellow tie, sarcastically said of Bramall: “Delighted. That’s a huge signing. I think he’s going to make all the difference in the run-in to the end of the season.”

Whitehall on SSN

But Whitehall does go on to make a very good point by suggesting all that matters is making sure Alexis Sanchez signs a new contract.

Whitehall then mocks his friend - and former professional footballer - Jamie Redknapp.

Whitehall's dream signings

But, presenter Mike Wedderburn gets Whitehall back to footballing matter and asks him to name a dream signing for Arsenal.

The comedian highlights Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann - although he acknowledged Manchester United’s interest - before naming Chelsea transfer target Moussa Dembele from Celtic.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-EIBAR-ATLETICO

Whitehall then declares that he is happy with Wenger at Arsenal before revealing why he was actually in the Sky Sports studio in the first place - because he was on his way to interview Thierry Henry.

Now that’s an interview we can’t wait for.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again