Sport's unique ability to unite people through hardship and struggle was once again evident this week through European Tour golfer Matthew Southgate's admission.

The 28-year-old golfer, who turned professional as recently as 2010, was struck down by his crushing diagnosis of testicular cancer in 2015.

Most golfers do not need reminding of how lucky they are to do what they love for living, but in a case of rotten luck in 2015, whilst dealing with his own struggle with cancer, he joined the fight to help his niece Hattie Seymour recover from Leukaemia in what was a life changing year for the Englishman.

Southgate's findings led him to quite elegantly put his struggles into perspective by saying "...you think about all the bad things that might be going on in your own life, you hit a bad golf shot and you feel like it’s the end of the world."

The discovery came after his appearance at the Aegean Airlines Challenge Tour in early July 2015, forcing him to take a premature and unfortunate break from the sport he loved to focus on his life threatening condition and being able to one day live his dream again.

Southgate's story has been brought to life this week with a heart warming post ahead of his clash with Tiger Woods at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The fallen giant in Woods represents an omnipresent figure in the world of golf, one of the greatest players of all time has managed a comeback to the delight of all those who appreciate him for what he has done for the game.

His drop off from the sport after his last Major win at the US Open in 2008 was followed by a tumultuous year, and in 2009, a combination of personal allegations and public shaming signalled his absence from the pinnacle of golf.

However, his legacy lives on forever, as is proven by Southgate's heartwarming story of how his letter to Woods in 2002 changed his life.

He wrote on Facebook: “In 2002 the Open Championship was held at Muirfield and as always I packed the tent and went to Scotland to spectate the whole week from start to finish.

“It was mid-morning on the Tuesday and I heard a conversation from inside the ropes that Tiger was going to play at 6am the following day to miss the hustle and bustle of the masses trying to get a glimpse of the world number one.

“I told dad my inside info but he shrugged it off as a rumour. On and on I went throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

“I set my alarm for 5am and it was one of those early mornings where you are so excited you don’t have to rub your eyes, they just ping open and you know the day could be amazing!

“I jostled dad about in his bed and forced him to wake up. “Come on, dad, it’s Tiger, it’s Tiger,” I said.

“He got up and off we set. We arrived at Muirfield and there was not a soul in sight.

“We made our way up the entrance road to the club and then we heard a car. A 4X4 with blacked out windows rolled past us and pulled into the greenskeepers’ shed no more than 100 yards in front of us.

“Dad got a trot on and I dashed behind. The car pulled into a space and stopped, there we both stood, hearts fluttering in our chests at what could be something very special.

“The front left door opened and out stepped American journeyman pro John Cook.

“The back left door then opened and out hopped Stevie Williams (Tiger’s caddie).

“Then time seemed to almost come to a standstill. It was as if my little life had gone into slow motion and the right back door began to open.

“Two feet plonked onto the floor with Nike swoosh down the side on the right-hand side as I looked.

“A hand past itself out to the door handle, it was a hand that I knew. It was a hand that I had seen wave to a million fans, a hand that had picked out a hundred incredible putts.

"It was a hand that had held pretty much any golf trophy worth winning.

"It was, of course, the hand of Tiger Woods.

"He was just right there and strike me down if I'm lying, the only people that were anywhere near the guy was me and my dad.

"My rumour was true and I think my little face in this picture sums up how lucky that made me feel that morning!"

15 years after his meeting with Tiger, he adds: "Fifteen years later here I am, sat in the Grand Millennium Hotel in Dubai in preparation for that special chance us golfers all dreamt of, the week I get to go toe-to-toe with the Tiger!"

His humility evident as he gears up for what is to be surely the most poignant moment in his sporting life.

Southgate's post on Facebook managed to highlight the sheer beauty that can be found in sport, a young Southgate's meeting with Tiger providing that strand of desire for him to one day make it professional and play against his hero.

In what was undoubtedly just another meeting with a fan for Tiger, there lies a beautiful juxtaposition; a moment cherished for a lifetime by one was just another day at the office for the other.

Southgate's story provides an inspiration to aspire to not just look up to those you idolise, but to one day stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

