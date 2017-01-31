Kevin Nolan's managerial career may not have got off to the best start at Leyton Orient, though, to be fair to him, Antonio Conte would have struggled to get anything out of that club.

His disastrous stint in charge of the east London club hasn't put others off him taking the reigns as he was recently appointed as the boss of League Two strugglers Notts County.

And he's wasted no time in getting to work in the transfer market, with his first act of business being to sign...himself!

The club hired the 34-year-old as their new boss on January 12, but because of a transfer embargo they've been unable to make any additions to their playing staff.

However, the debts the club owed to HM Revenue & Customs have now been settled, meaning the Magpies are now able to sign players just in time for transfer deadline day, according to the BBC.

County already signed one new face this week in the form of Blackpool winger Mark Yeats, but Nolan has registered himself as a player as well in order to shore up the club's midfielder.

Taking to Twitter, County owner Alan Hardy confirmed that the former Newcastle and West Ham player had signed on to resume player-manager duties.

"KN has signed and will be the best centre midfielder in the league," he said.

Hardy also explained that he expected the club to be busy on transfer deadline day now that their embargo has been lifted.

Nolan, though, hasn't taken to the pitch since April when he left Orient. He made a total of 15 appearances for the club.

Certainly, at 34 he may still have something to offer on the playing side, but it is a hilarious prospect to imagine him walking into training only to decide that he needed to sign himself in order to improve the club's fortunes.

