David Moyes reveals why he is signing so many of his old Everton players

By now, Sunderland are used to mixing it up in the relegation scrap. It's something they have been in the thick of for the past four seasons.

But, even by those standards, the plight the club currently finds themselves in is bleak and worrying.

The Black Cats are rock-bottom of the Premier League and four points from safety having only won four games this season.

While the clubs around them like Crystal Palace and Hull have been very active in the transfer market, Sunderland have been going quietly about their business.

The reason their business is flying under the radar is because no one has seen half of their signings since David Moyes was in charge of Everton back in 2013.

For a combined cost of £7.5 million, Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson are the latest to link up with Moyes again and they join former teammates Joleon Lescott - another January addition - Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe on Wearside.

That's not forgetting Jack Rodwell who was already at the club when Moyes took over. However, Moyes has defended his recruitment policy, even if it hasn't yielded the desired results thus far.

“I’ve tried for one or two others, so to say I’m only going for players I know is not true,” said Moyes. “It’s actually the players who have been available and have said, 'Yeah, I’ll have a go at that'.

“We tried for the boy at Norwich (Robbie Brady) and he said 'no'. There were others as well, but people have said 'no'.

“But the advantage of signing players I’ve worked with before is that I know what I’m getting. I know what they’ll do and their characters more than anything.

“They trust me and they know the way I manage and the way I work. They will know what to expect. Sometimes for them, that makes the move easier. I hope it shows."

It's also worth noting that Moyes brought in Donald Love and Paddy McNair in the summer, two players who were on the books of Manchester United while he was in charge. Adnan Januzaj is also currently on loan at the Stadium of Light and he made his professional debut under Moyes at United.

“You could say, ‘did I really work with Paddy McNair and Donald Love?’ They were in the academy. But I trust the people who recommended them and said they will be great boys with a future."

Seems to be an undeniable correlation going on here, and Sunderland fans must worry how the club can really grow when Moyes' network is so small.

