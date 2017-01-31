What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

/.

Slaven Bilic delivers parting message to Dimitri Payet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been one of the uglier deals of the current January transfer window, but Dimitri Payet made it out of West Ham before transfer deadline day.

Over the past month all manner of stories have come to the surface highlighting that while he hasn't wanted to be a part of the Hammers' squad, the feeling has been reciprocated in spades by his angry teammates.

The fans, understandably, have not been best pleased with the Frenchman, but the one man you would have expected to be fuming about his behaviour, has signed the whole affair off on a rather different note.

Article continues below

In fact, Bilic, who as a player was known for his fiery temper, has responded by referring to the 29-year-old as "brilliant".

Speaking at a press conference before his side's meeting with Manchester City on Wednesday night, he was quizzed on the club's transfer activity for deadline day.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl star looking for huge contract extension

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Royal Rumble title change was 'last minute decision'

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

During his questioning he confirmed that the club would not be signing Brentford forward Scott Hogan, before moving onto the subject of Payet.

“He is gone, he went ‘home’. That was his wish. will not forget how good he was for us," he said.

“He was brilliant. I was so happy and proud with my team and my staff to help him achieve. What he achieved with us was a great story for West Ham, the Premier League and France and I am not going to forget it just because he moved. I really wish him well.”

The Mirror reports that West Ham earned an initial £25million for the France international, with the deal potentially rising to £30m with various add ons and bonuses.

And Bilic went on to reveal that his insistence that Payet would not be sold this month was just a tactic to drive the player's transfer fee up.

“We wanted the best price possible of course. I want to thank him for everything he did for us he was brilliant last year," he added.

“We were brilliant for him also. Now that story’s finished i wish him luck and all the best in Marseille.”

Very clever, Slaven, you wily old fox...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Ligue 1
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Arsenal
Marseille

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again