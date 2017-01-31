It's been one of the uglier deals of the current January transfer window, but Dimitri Payet made it out of West Ham before transfer deadline day.

Over the past month all manner of stories have come to the surface highlighting that while he hasn't wanted to be a part of the Hammers' squad, the feeling has been reciprocated in spades by his angry teammates.

The fans, understandably, have not been best pleased with the Frenchman, but the one man you would have expected to be fuming about his behaviour, has signed the whole affair off on a rather different note.

In fact, Bilic, who as a player was known for his fiery temper, has responded by referring to the 29-year-old as "brilliant".

Speaking at a press conference before his side's meeting with Manchester City on Wednesday night, he was quizzed on the club's transfer activity for deadline day.

During his questioning he confirmed that the club would not be signing Brentford forward Scott Hogan, before moving onto the subject of Payet.

“He is gone, he went ‘home’. That was his wish. will not forget how good he was for us," he said.

“He was brilliant. I was so happy and proud with my team and my staff to help him achieve. What he achieved with us was a great story for West Ham, the Premier League and France and I am not going to forget it just because he moved. I really wish him well.”

The Mirror reports that West Ham earned an initial £25million for the France international, with the deal potentially rising to £30m with various add ons and bonuses.

And Bilic went on to reveal that his insistence that Payet would not be sold this month was just a tactic to drive the player's transfer fee up.

“We wanted the best price possible of course. I want to thank him for everything he did for us he was brilliant last year," he added.

“We were brilliant for him also. Now that story’s finished i wish him luck and all the best in Marseille.”

Very clever, Slaven, you wily old fox...

