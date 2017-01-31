What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo discusses lure of Mercedes in Formula One

Published

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that had he not been locked in a contract with Red Bull, an offer from Mercedes would have been difficult to turn down. 

Nico Rosberg's retirement after winning the 2016 championship made for one of the most coveted driving positions in Formula 1 to become available.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, claimed that after the German retired, over 80 percent of drivers on the circuit enquired about the vacant position.

Ricciardo has now expressed that he would have been tempted by the champions, had an offer been made.

When asked about the temptation of joining Mercedes, Ricciardo told the official F1 website: "Tempting for sure, to have a feeling of how that car works.

"But 2017 is a new year and I'm hoping my car will now be the championship one!"

However, Ricciardo remained loyal to his current Red Bull team and believes the new rules that will come into play this year can help with the competitive nature of the sport.

"It was a crazy position it put Mercedes in. I'm sure every driver called or thought about calling Toto and Niki (Lauda).

"It's been interesting to see it evolve and now Bottas has his big chance. We'll see how he goes. For me, I am best where I am: at Red Bull Racing." 

ExxonMobil Event

The idea of having Hamilton and Riccardo on the same team is a prospect that would excite many Formula 1 fans, however, the Australian believes he and his young team mate Max Verstappen are going to be very difficult to beat this year.

"I really think we do [have the best line-up]. Now. Not sure who the second best line-up is. Don't really care, ha ha."  

