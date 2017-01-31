One of Donald Trump's first acts as President of the United States of America was to impose a ban on people from seven nations entering the country.

The majority of the world has reacted in anger, and a number of the NBA's biggest figures have come out in opposition to the actions of the 65th President.

Head coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have been openly critical of Trump, dating back to his highly-charged race for office with Hillary Clinton. Golden State Warriors coach Kerr, whose father was killed in a terrorist attack in Beirut in 1984, labelled the act a “shocking and a horrible idea”.

British dual-national NBA star Luol Deng, who was born in Wau, Sudan (now South Sudan), has come out to express his sadness on social media.

The L.A. Lakers forward, who has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat since entering the NBA 2004, and lived in Britain during his formative years having fled the war-torn nation, said it was important that we humanised the terrible experiences refugees go through to escape war.

In a tweet posted on Monday evening, the 31-year-old wrote: "I would not be where I am today if it weren't for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbour. For the people of South Sudan, refugee resettlement has saved countless lives, just as it has for families all over the world escaping the depths of despair.

"It's important that we remember to humanise the experience of others. Refugees overcome immeasurable odds, relocate across the globe, and work hard to make the best of their newfound home. Refugees are productive members of society that want for their family just as you want for yours. I stand by all refugees and migrants, of all religions, just as I stand by the policies that have historically welcomed them."