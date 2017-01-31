Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Luol Deng posts passionate tweet in response to the U.S. travel order

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of Donald Trump's first acts as President of the United States of America was to impose a ban on people from seven nations entering the country. 

The majority of the world has reacted in anger, and a number of the NBA's biggest figures have come out in opposition to the actions of the 65th President. 

Head coaches Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have been openly critical of Trump, dating back to his highly-charged race for office with Hillary Clinton. Golden State Warriors coach Kerr, whose father was killed in a terrorist attack in Beirut in 1984, labelled the act a “shocking and a horrible idea”.

British dual-national NBA star Luol Deng, who was born in Wau, Sudan (now South Sudan), has come out to express his sadness on social media. 

The L.A. Lakers forward, who has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat since entering the NBA 2004, and lived in Britain during his formative years having fled the war-torn nation, said it was important that we humanised the terrible experiences refugees go through to escape war.

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

In a tweet posted on Monday evening, the 31-year-old wrote: "I would not be where I am today if it weren't for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbour. For the people of South Sudan, refugee resettlement has saved countless lives, just as it has for families all over the world escaping the depths of despair.

"It's important that we remember to humanise the experience of others. Refugees overcome immeasurable odds, relocate across the globe, and work hard to make the best of their newfound home. Refugees are productive members of society that want for their family just as you want for yours. I stand by all refugees and migrants, of all religions, just as I stand by the policies that have historically welcomed them."

Topics:
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Chicago Bulls
Luol Deng
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again