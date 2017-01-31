It doesn’t look as though there will be any incoming players at Liverpool this January. However, it seems there will be one player leaving the club.

That’s because outcast Mamadou Sakho looks as though he will be leaving Anfield to join fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace.

It’s been an eventful 12 months at Liverpool for the Frenchman.

Last season, he became a cult hero on Merseyside with his impressive performances and vital goals against Borussia Dortmund and Everton in the space of seven days in April.

However, after UEFA banned him for taking a banned substance - something he was later found innocent of - Sakho has failed to get his Liverpool career back on track.

He was sent home from the club’s tour to the United States due to breaking numerous rules, such as being late, and has been made to train and play with the under 23’s for the whole campaign.

And now, it seems his nightmare year is over as Klopp seems keen to offload him this winter.

While many supporters disagree with the treatment of Sakho - especially when you consider Liverpool’s poor defensive - there is one club legend that seems glad to see the back of him.

And if there’s one man to comment on a Liverpool defender, it’s Jamie Carragher.

“I was never quite convinced with him to be honest,” Carragher said of Sakho when speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

“He became a cult hero with the supporters for one reason or another. He put some great displays in last season - especially in the Europa League - and we had the situation when he missed the final.

“I don’t think the manager was really convinced. He brought Matip in and he was always going to go with him and Lovren. He had a few misdemeanors in pre-season and Klopp dealt with it so I think it’s good for all parties if he moved on.”

Given the speculation, and the images of him at a London train station, it seems Sakho is on the verge of completing a deal to join Palace. It's believed that Liverpool want £20 million for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender but would also be willing to allow him to leave on loan.

But, with Liverpool hosting Chelsea at Anfield in a massive Premier League fixture, it seems highly unlikely that Klopp will be able to conduct any last-minute deals himself to bring anyone in.

Klopp won't think twice about getting rid of Sakho but some supporters will certainly be sad to see him leave.

