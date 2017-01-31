What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Carl Jenkinson Jeffrey Schlupp.

Carl Jenkinson's move to Crystal Palace collapsed after he discovered Jeffrey Schlupp's wages

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has been furiously trying to reinforce his relegation-threatened squad all through the January transfer window.

Patrick van Aanholt traded Sunderland for London earlier in the month in a £14 million deal and they secured another left-sider in Jeffrey Schlupp for £12 million from Leicester.

Big Sam is rumoured to be interested in Liverpool centre-half Mamadou Sakho and he made an attempt to bring in Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson earlier on in the window as well.

There is no denying that Palace's defence needs an injection from somewhere. They sit third from bottom in the table with the fourth-worst defensive record, and shipping 41 goals in 22 games just simply won't cut it.

The former England boss - however brief his reign was - has made it clear that he has a certain criteria for signing players this month, defenders in particular.

He ideally wants Englishmen, but knowing their inflated market value, he will settle for players with Premier League experience.

So why couldn't he secure Jenkinson? He's nowhere near usurping Hector Bellerin in the starting eleven at the Emirates Stadium, so surely a move would serve the 24-year-old well.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, talks broke down between the Eagles and Jenkinson when the one-time England international learned what Schlupp was earning at the club.

p1b7qbh1ji1qs99o8snj2orhqq9.jpg

Schlupp, also 24, is raking in £56,000-a-week at Selhurst Park and even though he has arrived from the Premier League champions, that seems a little steep.

When Palace offered Jenkinson £35,000-a-week - a staggering £21,000 less than the Schlupp - the Charlton product ended talks.

We have no idea how Palace came to that logic during negotiations, but Jenkinson clearly took the offer personally and didn't want to play for a club who didn't value him in the same light.

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

After impressing on-loan at West Ham over the course of the last two years, Palace have lost out on a decent player. Meanwhile, Schlupp is suffering from a hamstring injury already.

His £56k a week will surely keep his spirits up.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Crystal Palace
Football
Premier League

