England head coach Eddie Jones was presented with a gift from his England Six Nations squad at the Grand Slam champions' training base in Surrey on his 57th birthday.

The England squad decided to give their head coach a non-slip bath mat after he claimed to have slipped while getting out of the shower to fetch his razor, before arriving at the Six Nations opening ceremony with a heavily dressed wound above his cheekbone.

Jones, however, has another reason to smile, following the news that Joe Marler is set to make his return from injury, two weeks early after he fractured his leg on January 7 when Harlequins beat Sale.

Article continues below

The English prop resumed full training last week whilst at England's Portugal training camp and is set to make his return as England look to launch their Grand Slam defence against France at Twickenham this Saturday.

"Joe is looking good and has been taking a full part in training," forwards coach Steve Borthwick told ESPN ahead of England's opening encounter.

Article continues below

"He's a fast healer! He's done really well, he has been incredibly diligent in terms of doing everything he can to get fit. That's great credit to him."

The news couldn't have come at a better time for England fans who expect to be without their other loosehead prop Mako Vunipola, who pulled out of the tournament due to a knee problem.

"It's great that we have that competition for places at loosehead and we're trying to build that in every single position. We want top international players competing hard and pushing each other. That's what Joe and Mako did last year" said former England captain Steve Borthwick.

That is not the only good news ahead of the tournament as both James Haskell and Jack Clifford will return from injury to be in contention for Saturday's game.

We will have to wait and see whether these players are able to make the difference in a tough opening test for the Six Nation champions.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms