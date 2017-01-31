What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wayne Rooney rules out joining one club after Man United

Just over a week after Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer, his immediate future at the club is looking bleak, to say the least.

As you will already be aware, today is transfer deadline day in Europe and Rooney is extremely unlikely to make a shock switch away from Old Trafford before the window shuts tonight.

But the latest speculation suggests he could still end his 13-year association with the club as soon as February.

That's because the Chinese transfer window is open for a further four weeks and a host of teams from Asia are believed to be chasing Rooney's signature.

According to The Times, the 31-year-old has already told some of his close friends and family that he could leave Man United in the summer.

Not only that, but it appears he has also started considering his options on potential destinations.

Given how settled the England captain and his family are, a move to China has always looked unlikely, however, it is reported he is gradually becoming more receptive to the idea.

The Times also claim that Rooney has ruled out joining one club after Man United - his former side Everton.

Portsmouth v Everton

The striker shot onto the scene with the Toffees almost 15 years ago, where he made 67 appearances before Sir Alex Ferguson was convinced to splash the cash.

But it would appear Rooney has little to no interest in a return to Goodison Park.

That would leave China and MLS as his most viable options, unless another rival Premier League side jump in from nowhere.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

While Rooney will not be considering retirement just yet, in an interview with the BBC last week he admitted that coaching is an avenue he could explore once he eventually decides to hang up his boots.

"Of course, when you get a bit older you start to think a bit more about the game and it's something I'd like to do," he said.

"My whole life has been around football and the minute I finish playing I'll try to stay in the game. Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to manage."

