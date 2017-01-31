Bill Simmons rips into LeBron James for recent complaints about front office

Despite playing alongside stars like Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving and a great supporting cast that includes Tristan Thompson, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, the recently acquired Kyle Korver and ageless wonder Richard Jefferson, LeBron James recently said the Cleveland Cavaliers needed another playmaker.

The way he said it, though - calling out GM David Griffin - has prompted many to question James's methods. The latest sports personality to criticize LeBron's comments is Bill Simmons of The Ringer.

Simmons pointed out that Griffin and the Cavaliers have already bent over backward to accommodate LeBron and that, actually, the team has a solid roster from top to bottom.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast on Friday, Simmons called out the reigning NBA champion for his recent complaints:

“I got to say something about LeBron, who I think is the third-greatest NBA player of all time and is putting together the most incredible start-to-finish basketball career I’ve ever seen," he said. "Stop being such a baby. Just stop. You have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love on your team. Your owner traded for Channing Frye and Kyle Korver. Your owner completely overpaid J.R. Smith. Your owner gave Tristan Thompson an $80 million deal. "You have nine above-average rotation guys at worst on your team and I’m including Richard Jefferson, who’s a nice ninth guy on a playoff team. You can’t be like, ‘I need help [crying noise].' It’s like, shut up. You guys had bad luck, stop b****ing about it.”

Though LeBron has seemingly chilled out a bit after issuing his statements, Simmons still has a point. Most players would kill to play with teammates like LeBron has on the Cavaliers.

This isn't like LeBron's first stint with Cleveland, when the team relied solely on him to make things happen and didn't surround him with other stars. Now, with Irving and Love in tow, James has a more-than-capable pair of sidekicks.

The defending NBA champs haven't been without their share of struggles this year, though. J.R. Smith is out and Korver hasn't been with the team long enough to fully fit in yet.

Still, the Cavs are 32-15 and hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference. As long as LeBron and Irving stay healthy, Cleveland should challenge for another trip to the NBA Finals.