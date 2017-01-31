What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Steven Caulker.

Steven Caulker has just completed a bizarre transfer deadline day move

If you thought Steven Caulker’s loan move to Liverpool last January was bizarre, then his latest career move will blow you away.

The defender, believe it or not, is still only 25-years-old and has had quite a remarkable career to date.

If you’re not quite aware of Caulker’s odd career path, here it is in all of its glory:

He was a youngster at Tottenham, where he had loan spells at Yeovil, Bristol City and Swansea before returning to White Hart Lane.

Cardiff City then decided to spend £8 million on him ahead of the 2013/14 season but was relegated from the Premier League with the Welsh side.

He was snapped up by QPR for the 2014/15 campaign but, once again, was demoted to the Championship.

It was Southampton that decided to rescue him from dropping down to the second tier when they loaned him on a six-month deal. However, he struggled to play regular first-team football and appeared to be heading back to QPR for the second part of the season.

But Jurgen Klopp came calling and decided to offer him a loan move to Anfield for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool v West Ham United - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

While Caulker was brought in to cover centre back problems, he was introduced late on in games as a striker due to his aerial ability.

Unsurpisingly, his four appearances weren’t enough to convince Klopp to sign him on a permanent deal and he returned to QPR for this season.

He’s played 13 league matches this season but it he’s now left Loftus Road for, wait for it… Lokomotiv Moscow.

No, really.

The Russian Premier League side have announced that Caulker will join on loan until the end of the season as they released a series of teasing tweets to reveal their new arrival.

As you can see, Lokomotiv Moscow are playing on the fact that he's an England international - although he only appeared for them once. Having said that, he did score in that one and only match against Sweden - although it was slightly overshadowed by the fact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four, including an outrageous overhead kick. 

The reaction on Twitter has been quite something with many football fans declaring it as the strangest transfer on deadline day.

Check it out:

It certainly is a strange one.

