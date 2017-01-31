What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sergio Garcia .

Sergio Garcia brilliantly rewards persistent Twitter user

The great thing about modern day sport is the interaction that fans can have with their sporting heroes.

However, professional golfer Sergio Garcia may be regretting the fact he's on Twitter, especially after receiving a whopping 206 messages from one persistent fan.

The Spanish pro has, however, decided to reward his biggest fan after he agreed with him to be his caddie for a day during the pro-am at the British Masters in September. 

Mark Johnson has finally been given his opportunity after his persistence paid off following months of tweeting his favourite golfer.

Johnson, who first tweeted the Spaniard back in July, has had his dream come true after Garcia finally responded after 206 days. 

"I noticed him the first time from the first tweet he posted at me," Garcia told reporters on Tuesday at the Emirates Golf Club, where he is currently competing in Dubai's Omega Desert Classic.

"I thought it was quite funny and it was very sincere, and obviously I was wondering how long it was going to keep going."

Garcia continued: "Angela (Garcia's fiancée) and I, we kind of talked about it, and I said, 'Well, how long should we make him wait?' And we decided that probably 200 days if he held it for 200 days, it would probably make the cut."

Nevertheless, Johnson finally got his reward when on the 206th day, his beloved golfer responded expressing that he could be his caddie for a day. 

"He showed a lot of perseverance and a lot of strength and energy and stuff throughout it.

"Some of the tweets he posted at me were quite funny. I'm sure it will be a great experience for him and also for us. Get to know one of the fans, and it should be good fun."

The response from Garcia just proves that persistent fans can be rewarded. 

