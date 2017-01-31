In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

King earned notoriety for his celebrations after a succesful punt.

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Back in early December, the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs were both battling for the AFC West title and a possible bye in a massive confrontation on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs triumphed 21-13 and the win helped them to secure the second seed in the AFC and the AFC West crown.

After a pivotal moment in the game, Tyreek Hill returning a King punt 78 yards for a touchdown for a lead that wouldn't be relinquished, Kelce made a beeline to the Pro Bowl Punter and celebrated the play by dancing in front of the beleaguered King.

Article continues below

Kelce claimed after the game that King "told me I didn't have any rhythm. Trust me, wait until I get into the end zone again, I'll show you some rhythm." Kelce didn't make it to the end zone but likely
thought this would be the last he would hear from King.

On the field to Online

No doubt a nod to the exploits of King over the season in celebrating his big plays, the Raider struck back with a brutal takedown tweet referencing Kelce's reality dating show 'Catching Kelce' stating "I told him I don't need a reality show to find a girl lol..."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Seating problems at the Royal Rumble revealed by angry fan

Triple H returns to RAW - brings top NXT star with him

Triple H returns to RAW - brings top NXT star with him

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Since then, both teams made the playoffs and both players were selected to the Pro Bowl following fantastic seasons.

Reunited at the Pro Bowl this week it appears that the two have managed to bury the hatchet, at least until they meet again next season, with King now applauding Kelce's dance moves, "Y'all remember the guy that was trying to dance? Let me see some rhythm real quick. Ok, ok, the
coolest Tight End in the league. man."

At the end of the video, try to catch Kelce return the love stating, "It's always respect baby."

So with the situation resolved amicably through dance, we can wonder when another ongoing feud may come to an end through similar methods. Maybe Roger Goodell and the Patriots fans need to get together and dance the grudge away.

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kansas City Chiefs
Oakland Raiders
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again