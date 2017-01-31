Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Back in early December, the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs were both battling for the AFC West title and a possible bye in a massive confrontation on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs triumphed 21-13 and the win helped them to secure the second seed in the AFC and the AFC West crown.

After a pivotal moment in the game, Tyreek Hill returning a King punt 78 yards for a touchdown for a lead that wouldn't be relinquished, Kelce made a beeline to the Pro Bowl Punter and celebrated the play by dancing in front of the beleaguered King.

Kelce claimed after the game that King "told me I didn't have any rhythm. Trust me, wait until I get into the end zone again, I'll show you some rhythm." Kelce didn't make it to the end zone but likely

thought this would be the last he would hear from King.

No doubt a nod to the exploits of King over the season in celebrating his big plays, the Raider struck back with a brutal takedown tweet referencing Kelce's reality dating show 'Catching Kelce' stating "I told him I don't need a reality show to find a girl lol..."

Since then, both teams made the playoffs and both players were selected to the Pro Bowl following fantastic seasons.

Reunited at the Pro Bowl this week it appears that the two have managed to bury the hatchet, at least until they meet again next season, with King now applauding Kelce's dance moves, "Y'all remember the guy that was trying to dance? Let me see some rhythm real quick. Ok, ok, the

coolest Tight End in the league. man."

At the end of the video, try to catch Kelce return the love stating, "It's always respect baby."

So with the situation resolved amicably through dance, we can wonder when another ongoing feud may come to an end through similar methods. Maybe Roger Goodell and the Patriots fans need to get together and dance the grudge away.

