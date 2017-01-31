Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James escalates his growing feud with Charles Barkley

NBA legend and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley recently tore into LeBron James for comments he made about the Cleveland Cavaliers needing a playmaker.

Barkley questioned James's willingness to compete and said the comments were "inappropriate" and "whiny."

However, LeBron wasn't about to let Barkley's comments slide, going on an epic rant after Monday night's 104-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

In a postgame interview with ESPN, James called Barkley's character into question in a lengthy tirade against the NBA Hall of Fame forward:

"He's a hater," James told ESPN on Monday. "What makes what he says credible? Because he's on TV?"

"I'm not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I'm not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, 'I'm not a role model.' I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

"All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that."

LeBron definitely has a point. While he has a perfect reputation off the court, Barkley's career was marked by several questionable decisions both on the floor and off it.

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

Unloading his thoughts on Barkley seemed cathartic for LeBron in the locker room after the Cavs' loss. He said he won't hold back his feelings any longer:

"I'm tired of biting my tongue," James said. "There's a new sheriff in town."

James also invited Barkley to speak to him at any upcoming road game, but it remains to be seen if Barkley will take him up on that offer.

Barkley has never been one to hide his opinions, so we'll have to wait and see if this feud continues in the coming days.

Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Finals
Kevin Love
LeBron James
Charles Barkley

