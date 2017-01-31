What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Iker Casillas reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo is so good at penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo is good at a lot of things, that much goes without saying. And while he has offered some insight into why he's so good on the pitch, one man has revealed his secrets from the penalty spot.

Having lined up alongside Iker Casillas for six years between 2009-15, the former Spanish international will be better placed than most to know why Ronaldo is such a prolific penalty taker.

Speaking to Onda Cero (via Marca) in an interview where he was quizzed on what might happen if his current side, Porto, were to meet with Los Blancos at some point during the Champions League.

Casillas praised his former teammates and their ability from 12-yards, but singled out two players in particular, offering explanations as to what makes them so effective.

"Cristiano Ronaldo too changes it up quite well and shoots quite hard, which makes his penalties difficult to stop," he said.

"Ramos and Ronaldo are two players with a good touch who don't get nervous at the most difficult moments."

However, he had some stronger words for Sergio Ramos in light of his recent Panenka penalty against his ex-club Sevilla.

Casillas said that Ramos wouldn't have the bottle to pull off the cheeky manoeuvre against him.

"Ramos doesn't have the gall to shoot a Panenka penalty against me," the keeper said.. "He wouldn't do that to me, surely not."

Casillas had a front row view to one of Ramos' more famous Panenkas having witnessed him pull one off against Portugal at Euro 2012.

However, given the stick he received from Sevilla's supporters during the Copa Del Rey clash, it's probably fair to assume he wouldn't be attempting it too often.

Especially given that there was a four-and-a-half year gap between them.

