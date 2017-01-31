Despite both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor claiming the much-anticipated fight will go ahead, there are some serious obstacles that must first be addressed.

The two controversial stars have been dominating the media in recent weeks, and have been all their careers in truth, but it's all heated up in recent weeks/months.

It's been well documented that McGregor wants to fight Mayweather, and it's also been well documented that 'Money' is coming round to the idea if he can get the right deal.

Article continues below

However, there are plenty of stumbling blocks in their way, five to be precise, and here are the key reasons that could prevent the superfight from happening.

The Money Divide

Mayweather in his last fight before he retired against Manny Pacquiao raised around £160-200 million compared with McGregor who in the UFC only managed no more than £50 million.

Article continues below

The former boxing champion, therefore, dwarfs the Irishman and therefore this unique fight, which will see Mayweather come out of retirement and McGregor's first boxing challenge, may not come to fruition.

If the fight goes ahead then for Mayweather to even be interested the initial fee, believed to be in the region of $15 million, will have to be significantly improved.

McGregor and UFC

As much a McGregor would not like to admit it, he is still contracted by the president of the UFC Dana White.

Therefore, McGregor is still very much under the influence of the Las Vegas supremo, who not only pays his salary but also promotes the fights and organises the events.

It will mean that the UFC talisman may have to seek permission from White in order to leave the Octagon and enter the ring.

Mayweather, on the other hand, retired or not, answers to no one and therefore can easily set the conditions for the fight.

White confirmed that there was a second offer from the UFC of around $20 million but to no avail. Therefore, if this fight is to occur, then the UFC must become much more involved in the lucrative deal, something McGregor may find difficult to convince the UFC president.

The Wait

Both men are used to getting what they want.

Mayweather due to his incredible influence across the boxing world is able to charge incredible sums for relatively meaningless fights. Thanks to his own promotional banner, Mayweather takes the majority of all fight payouts. For example, when he fought Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2013, he walked away with $41.5 million compared with Alvarez just $5 million.

McGregor has famously had rifts with many across the UFC and even been banned from UFC 200. This, however, has not affected his popularity amongst the sports fans with his comeback fight against Nate Diaz land sliding all previous UFC income records.

Although, with this fight both men must be able to compromise and will have to wait a significant time before there is any real chance of it happening. This is something we have not seen from either man in the career to date.

Reputation



The potential problem with a fight of this magnitude and importance is the pressure that will come with it, particularly for the loser. With Mayweather never tasting defeat in his professional career, (49-0) and McGregor only being beaten once, both men are not used to losing.

With Mayweather never tasting defeat in his professional career, (49-0) and McGregor only being beaten once, both men are not used to losing.

With the egos both men possess, this fight will not only bring incredible prestige but imagine the embarrassment they would have to take. Mayweather losing his perfect record to a UFC fighter is something that would surely leave many to question whether he was amongst the all time greats.

Likewise, if McGregor lost to Mayweather then what would that do to his reputation within the UFC, would he still be held in such high regard within the sport?

Weight

McGregor currently holds the UFC lightweight title, weighing in at 155lbs, and having previously been heavier, the issue of weight may also be a factor in removing the possibility of this fight.

Mayweather, however, was at his heaviest when fighting Canelo, Miguel Cotto, and Oscar De La Hoya, where he was 151lbs, the significant disparity in weight will mean that even if the financial aspect of this fight can be resolved, one man will have to be fighting at a weight that they are not accustomed.

It therefore remains to be seen whether these two giants in their respective sports are able to overcome these obstacles in order for the most eagerly anticipated fight to have a chance of coming into fruition.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms