Amir Khan may not have taken to the ring since his defeat to Canelo Alvarez in May 2016, but the British boxer has hit headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

Khan is currently experiencing family problems and has sacked his dad, uncle and his best friend from his management team after a bitter family feud.

His Dad, Shah, has been in his corner throughout his career, appearing at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and become noticed with his Union Jack waistcoat.

However, after his Father, his consultant uncle Taz and lifelong pal and assistant Saj Mohammed made comments about his wife Faryal Makhdoom, Khan has decided to drop the trio.

The Bolton boxer told the Mirror: “My dad is not going to be negotiating fights.

“I love my family to bits, but my business is boxing and I’ll have a different team to do that.

“My dad, my mum, I respect them. I want a family relationship with them rather than a business relationship. They’ll be at my next fight, hopefully. I will invite them.

“When you mix the two it can get a bit difficult. That’s why I want to keep them separate.”

It’s been a difficult few months since Khan moved up divisions to face Mexican middleweight champion Alvarez.

His wife has also had a very public social media argument with his family before an embarrassing sex tape was leaked.

But Khan is looking to put all that behind him with a fresh management team, while he targets a comeback fight in the UK against IBF champion and bitter domestic rival Kell Brook.

Khan's next target

And Khan insists that he never thought about retiring despite getting knocked out in his previous fight.

"I never thought about retiring and I don't want to go out on a loss like that," said the Bolton fighter, who last held a world title in July 2012,” he said.

"Because I won a world title at a young age, people think I'm finished, that I'm past it now. I'm only 30 and many fighters only win their first world title at 30. I'm much smarter and more mature now. I'm at my peak and I believe I can win a world title this year."

