Jose Mourinho reveals what happened when he once asked director to find a reserve keeper

The winter window of the 2016/17 season might just prove to be one of the most unmemorable of recent years.

With just a few hours of the window remaining, it would appear that the most interesting story of deadline day so far has been Steven Caulker's bizarre switch to Locomotiv Moscow - which says a lot in itself.

None of the Premier League's top six have been too adventurous in their business over the last few weeks, despite having plenty left to play for this season.

Article continues below

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was asked why he thought it had been such a quiet window for those in contention at the top of the table and his response was simple:

“I don't know what to say. I cannot speak for the other teams, their decisions, what they think," Mourinho said, as per The Mirror.

Article continues below

"In our case, we are more focused on the summer period. I like my players, so nothing for me.

“I know what I want I always think every week the more I know my players, the more I know my team, the more I know the competition, because it's a competition I know really well, but it's a competition in permanent evolution."

Making big signings halfway through the season has always been traditionally very difficult but for one reason or another, it has been even harder this time around.

In fact, Mourinho had already written off making any new additions before deadline day and instead has his sights on how his United squad could be improved in the summer.

The Portuguese insisted they must be realistic in the targets they pursue in less than six months time and might have even taken a sly dig at former club Chelsea over one incident involving Gianluigi Buffon.

He added: "If you ask me 'do I know what I want for the next transfer window?' yes, I know.

"Is it possible to get? I'll try, always, to be realistic.

"I remember years ago when I was asking for a second goalkeeper my technical director gave me a list of possible second goalkeepers and the first name was Gianluigi Buffon.

"I'm always realistic, always try to give options that are gettable, but we'll have time to speak about that in the summer."

Metro writer Chris Winterburn believes Mourinho's comments were directed to Chelsea's current technical director Michael Emenalo.

Buffon may well have recently celebrated his 39th birthday, however, he is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

To think he would have left Juventus, the club he's been at since 2001 to sit on the bench at Chelsea would be extremely naive.

No wonder Mourinho's relationship with Emenalo was so fractious at Stamford Bridge.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms