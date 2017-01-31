What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Carl Frampton Leo Santa Cruz.

Big news on Frampton Vs Santa Cruz III possibly taking place in Belfast

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz put on another electric bout last Saturday with the WBA (Super) featherweight title on the line, but it was the latter that avenged his defeat last summer and regained the crown.

The first loss of Frampton's career came via majority decision in Las Vegas, the very same way he defeated Santa Cruz in Brooklyn last July.

With one win apiece, the fans have a huge appetite for a third and deciding fight between the two prizefighters, and Frampton wants that to take place in his home of Belfast.

Article continues below

The Jackal said: "Me and Leo have now had 24 rounds with each other and they've all been pretty competitive rounds.

"It's one-all now so if I'm going to look at any sort of positive it's that we have to make it a trilogy. I want to fight Leo again. Straight away.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Triple H returns to RAW - brings top NXT star with him

Triple H returns to RAW - brings top NXT star with him

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

"I want to fight in Belfast next, that's what I want to do.

"I feel like I've came to the States twice now and Leo has said he would do it in Belfast the third time.

"I hope he's a man of his word."

BOXING-US-FRAMPTON-SANTA-CRUZ-FIGHT

Well, Santa Cruz says he is just that and originally made it clear that to have a real legacy as a champion, he needs to take on all types of challenges.

“I’m a man of my word and a true champion will go anywhere,” Santa Cruz said. “I know the crowd will be all for him and it’s going to be really hard. I’m willing to go over there. A true champion goes anywhere. If they want to make a trilogy, I’m up for it. But there are many options out there, too.”

However, according to BBC Sport, Santa Cruz has also stated that the decision may not ultimately be in his hands, casting some doubt on an immediate rematch.

BOXING-US-FRAMPTON-SANTA-CRUZ-FIGHT

"If it was up to me, I will go and fight him [in Belfast] but it's not just up to me," said the 28-year-old Mexican.

Would you like to see the pair square up again? Let us know in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Amir Kahn
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again