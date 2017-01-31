Big news on Frampton Vs Santa Cruz III possibly taking place in Belfast

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz put on another electric bout last Saturday with the WBA (Super) featherweight title on the line, but it was the latter that avenged his defeat last summer and regained the crown.

The first loss of Frampton's career came via majority decision in Las Vegas, the very same way he defeated Santa Cruz in Brooklyn last July.

With one win apiece, the fans have a huge appetite for a third and deciding fight between the two prizefighters, and Frampton wants that to take place in his home of Belfast.

Article continues below

The Jackal said: "Me and Leo have now had 24 rounds with each other and they've all been pretty competitive rounds.

"It's one-all now so if I'm going to look at any sort of positive it's that we have to make it a trilogy. I want to fight Leo again. Straight away.

Article continues below

"I want to fight in Belfast next, that's what I want to do.

"I feel like I've came to the States twice now and Leo has said he would do it in Belfast the third time.

"I hope he's a man of his word."

Well, Santa Cruz says he is just that and originally made it clear that to have a real legacy as a champion, he needs to take on all types of challenges.

“I’m a man of my word and a true champion will go anywhere,” Santa Cruz said. “I know the crowd will be all for him and it’s going to be really hard. I’m willing to go over there. A true champion goes anywhere. If they want to make a trilogy, I’m up for it. But there are many options out there, too.”

However, according to BBC Sport, Santa Cruz has also stated that the decision may not ultimately be in his hands, casting some doubt on an immediate rematch.

"If it was up to me, I will go and fight him [in Belfast] but it's not just up to me," said the 28-year-old Mexican.

Would you like to see the pair square up again? Let us know in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms