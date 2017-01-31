On Monday night, Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics did what they do best - win a close game.

Though the Detroit Pistons outscored Boston 39-34 in the fourth quarter, the Celtics were able to hold on for the home victory thanks to some more late-game heroics from star guard Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter and finished the game 15-for-15 from the free-throw line to help the Celtics improve to 30-18 on the season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Dallas Mavericks, which allowed Boston to drop Cleveland's Eastern Conference lead to 2.5 games.

The two teams are going in different directions, with Thomas and the Celtics finding their groove and the Cavaliers struggling through this important midseason stretch.

The Cavs, meanwhile, are suffering through a stretch of mediocrity, compiling only a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.

Seven of the Celtics' last 10 wins have come by less than 10 points, meaning Thomas and his teammates are used to performing under pressure with the game on the line. In fact, entering Monday's game, Thomas was averaging 9.8 points in the fourth quarter, which would be the best fourth-quarter average in the NBA in the last 20 seasons, besting Kobe Bryant's 8.9-point mark in 2005-06.

As the All-Star break approaches, the Celtics are in a position to overtake the Cavs for first place in the Eastern Conference, which would be a huge accomplishment for Brad Stevens' crew. Earning home-court advantage would give Boston a great chance to keep LeBron and the Cavaliers from heading to their third-straight NBA Finals.

The Celtics can't get complacent with their recent success, though. The Cavaliers are going to get J.R. Smith back from injury at some point and it's only a matter of time before Kyle Korver becomes comfortable with his new team.

Therefore, it's important that GM Danny Ainge adds to the team before the trade deadline. With some expiring contracts, an abundance of quality players and some enticing draft picks in their arsenal, the Celtics are poised to make a big-time trade.

Whether it's a big guy like Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers or Serge Ibaka of the Orlando Magic, or a three-point specialist like Orlando's Jodie Meeks, among others, the Celtics need to add one more piece in order to become legitimate threats to Cleveland.

However, having Thomas on the roster will be the biggest boost to the Celtics in the playoffs, no matter who else they add. The NBA's third-best free-throw shooter, behind Paul George and Steph Curry, will be a huge asset when the games are do-or-die.

Whatever move the Celtics make, the most important thing is that it doesn't upset the winning balance the team has displayed in the fourth quarter all season long.