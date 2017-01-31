What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

N'Golo Kante.

N'Golo Kante explains what he had to do to adapt to Chelsea's 3-4-3 system

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

N'Golo Kante has made quite an impression on the Premier League since arriving on these shores from Caen in France in 2015.

His first season saw him play an integral role in Leicester City's shock Premier League title-winning season before securing a lucrative move to Chelsea last summer.

However, the move naturally brought with it a change in approach. At Leicester he had featured as an all-out midfield destroyer as Claudio Ranieri's side relied on his aggression and ability to quickly close opposition players down.

Article continues below

But at Chelsea, while he is still tasked with protecting his back four, he's been made to take a different approach to his game.

Speaking to the club's official website, he explained how he had to adapt his game to meet the needs of manager Antonio Conte, and express his delight at being given the opportunity to do so at one of England's biggest clubs.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Travis Kelce and Marquette King end feud at Pro Bowl

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Watch: A fan ran on field at Pro Bowl - Ezekiel Elliott did something brilliant

Triple H returns to RAW - brings top NXT star with him

Triple H returns to RAW - brings top NXT star with him

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Fans once again left angered by the Royal Rumble

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Ronaldinho thinks there's an attacking trio better than Messi-Suarez-Neymar

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

Liverpool could break a world record when they play Chelsea tonight

"At Leicester, the plan was to stay compact and to go forward with the ball when we counter-attacked," Kante said.

"At Chelsea we play in a different formation. The way I play here is to protect the back three, to control the balance of the game from midfield, and to find the attacking players in the team with my passing.

"I am happy in this position and with the way I am playing it."

So far this season Kante has made a total of 21 appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, and in the same interview he highlighted the importance of Tuesday night's crunch match with out-of-form Liverpool.

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

"It’s another game, and we must think about ourselves, not their form. Liverpool are a good team who have players capable of scoring at any time," he added.

"They like to press high. If we are able to escape this pressure, we can get in good positions to counter-attack.

"We are first now and we have good confidence, but we know there is a long way to go. We have two very important games this week against two of the closest teams to us. If we manage them well, we can go far."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Leicester City

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again