Tennis

.

Roger Federer receives brilliant reception upon return to Switzerland

Six months ago, if you had asked Roger Federer realistically how far he thought he could go in the Australian Open, he would have been grateful just to make the first round.

A troublesome knee injury saw Federer cut his 2016 season short and even prompted many to question whether the 35-year-old would ever return to the top of the game.

But Federer responded to his critics perfectly by going onto win the first major of 2017, the Australian Open.

The early exits of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray meant the only person standing in Federer's way of an 18th Grand Slam was Rafael Nadal.

As you would expect, the pair put on an epic display in a five-set thriller to fittingly conclude the tournament.

After Federer eventually ran out the 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 he could hardly contain his emotions and was understandably a popular champion with the Melbourne crowd, who gave him a raucous reception.

And even though he now has almost a month to rest up, just two days after picking up his fifth Aussie Open Federer returned to Switzerland and received a hero's welcome.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

As you can see in the video below, Federer had no shortage of fans waiting to greet him back in his own country at Zurich airport.

Of course, he paraded the latest addition to his trophy cabinet and was more than happy to pose for photographs.

Earlier this week, the Swiss star has also responded to Pat Cash's claims he cheated during the final by calling for a medical timeout after losing the fourth set.

"After he took a medical timeout, I thought I could also take one for a change and see if actually something like a massage during the match is actually going to help me. It did a little bit potentially. I'm not sure," Federer said, as per IBTimes.

2017 Australian Open - Day 14

"And then today after probably – well, I felt my quad midway through the second set already, and the groin started to hurt midway through the third set.

"I just told myself, The rules are there that you can use them. I also think we shouldn't be using these rules or abusing the system. I think I've led the way for 20 years.

"So I think to be critical there is exaggerating. I'm the last guy to call a medical timeout. So I don't know what he's talking about."

