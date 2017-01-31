West Ham United have finally gotten rid of the player that had no interest in playing for the club anymore.

Dimitri Payet completed his £25 million move to Marseille on Monday, having spent the past month refusing to play for the Hammers.

It brings to an end a rather ugly saga. Just last year, the Frenchman signed a contract extension with West Ham but he’s finally got his wish to return to Marseille after holding his ex-team to ransom.

West Ham supporters might not have minded so much had Payet not acted so selfishly. After all, according to reports, he was simply agreeing to his wife’s wishes to return back to France.

But the 29-year-old went about it in completely the wrong way. He ostracised himself from his teammates, according to the club’s co-chairman, David Sullivan, in a desperate attempt to force a move.

"He's not been talking to anyone in the squad,” Sullivan told BBC Radio 5 live. “He's been sitting in the corner of the room for his meals and he's isolated himself.

“Before that he was bubbly, happy, shaking everyone's hand before the match.”

No respect

In a statement on West Ham’s website, Sullivan expressed his dismay that Payet didn’t match the “commitment and respect” shown to him by the club and the fans.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere disappointment that Dimitri Payet did not show the same commitment and respect to West Ham United that the club and fans showed him,” the 67-year-old said.

West Ham are moving on

Despite their disappointment, West Ham are quickly moving on from Payet. They signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull City, and have also changed the decor surrounding the London Stadium, too.

West Ham’s stadium used to featured a mural dedicated to Payet. It included a picture of the player along with the chant that says he’s better than Zinedine Zidane.

But that mural is no more. Fans attending the Hammers’ home game against Manchester City on Wednesday will instead see a wall painting dedicated to Andy Carroll.

At the moment, the new mural simply reads ‘Carroll 9’. But future work will be done to add a photo of Carroll’s bicycle kick goal against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The old mural

The new one

They don’t hang about at West Ham, do they?

Payet: I was no longer happy

Payet offered little explanation for his recent behaviour, simply suggesting he wasn’t happy at West Ham.

"I was not feeling good in the club anymore,” he said, via the Daily Mail. “I don't need to justify my behaviour at all. Slaven Bilic and I had conversations face to face.

"I will speak about this, but not now. It's not the right moment. I prefer to savour this moment at a great club and return to that at a later date."

