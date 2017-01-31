Things didn’t quite go to plan for a streaker who invaded the field as Australia took on New Zealand yesterday.

He left the stewards in his dust after taking to the pitch at Eden Park, Auckland, but was eventually caught out – by an unmoving object.

The man attempted to hurdle an advertising board on his way off the field, but didn’t quite make it, and sprawled onto the concrete beyond.

Article continues below

It looked like a sore landing, and stewards were quick to pounce and pin him down before he could get any further.

Once they had the troublemaker under control, they spared any further blushes with a towel before leading him away.

Article continues below

Although surely an amusing moment for the crowd, it did not overshadow a cracking game of cricket which saw the Kiwis narrowly edge past their opponents.

As Australia struggled to even come close to the 286 posted by New Zealand, up stepped Aussie batsman Marcus Stoinis to ensure the Black Caps were sweating right up to the finish.

You can watch the amusing incident below.

He hammered out 146 not out from 117 balls, but the Aussies were bowled out with just six runs left to get in a thrilling end to the game.

Stoinis said after the match: “It’s not how I scripted it but a performance like this does wonders for your confidence.

“Consistency is key and I need to back it up next match.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms