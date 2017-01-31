In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Shanahan was in heavy demand during Super Bowl Opening Night.

Kyle Shanahan briefly lost the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl gameplan

Kyle Shanahan has been talked about as much as any coordinator in the lead up to Super Bowl 51, with an imminent meeting with the 49ers for their vacant head coaching vacancy having led MVP favourite Matt Ryan and the flying Falcons offense to a fantastic season, he is in high demand at the moment.

Amidst the media furore surrounding his hour-long session with the media on Super Bowl opening night, the offensive coordinator and son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Shanahan, endured a nightmare situation when he was unable to locate a backpack of his that likely contained the Falcon's gameplan for Sunday.

Shanahan, along with team security agents swept the area for over a quarter of an hour in search of the missing bag and its vital contents.

Falcon security team could be game MVP

Fortunately for Shanahan, whose heart rate must have risen to game time levels, the Falcon's security team were able to recover the bag, no doubt to the relief of the coach.

It turns out that San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander, covering his 40th Super Bowl had accidentally taken the bag, leaving his own behind. Upon security recovering a similar bag, Spander was contacted by another writer and returned to hand over the bag and it's precious content.

“I’ve screwed up before, but I’ve never picked up the wrong bag,” Spander told USA TODAY Sports. “And there’s no way I’d have a game plan.”

Shanahan summed the situation up perfectly in a text to USA TODAY, "That would have been bad."

No doubt Kyle Shanahan will be hoping to avoid further scares as he prepares for the biggest game, and few weeks, of his career.

