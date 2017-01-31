WATCH: The moment Triple H recently teased Samoa Joe’s RAW debut and nobody realised

WWE did a great job of moving away from – as fans have called it – the poor Royal Rumble event during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

It became a little clearer as to which feuds they may be working towards, but it was the final segment that left fans not only shocked, but excited as what we could be seeing over the next few months.

MAIN ROSTER DEBUT

Many believed NXT’s Samoa Joe would debut in the Royal Rumble match itself, even when it came down to the final entrant, but instead, the WWE gave us a different Samoan Joe in the form of Roman Reigns.

Triple H lured Seth Rollins to the ring on Raw, before Joe blindsided him and left him motionless in the ring after locking in a Coquina Clutch.

However, based on what took place over the weekend, it sounds as if The Game dropped a hint at Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event, after he responded to Rollins’ attempted hijack of the show.

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, Triple H talks a lot about Rollins’ actions, but it’s one particular quote which he made that dropped a subtle tease that Joe will be arriving soon.

THE CREATOR AND THE DESTROYER

He said: “Seth Rollins will find out there’s a big different between the creator here tonight, and the destroyer.

“He wants to come here and challenge the creator? Great. The destroyer’s not far behind.”

Instantly, it led fans to believe that he was referring to himself, that the Triple H in a suit is the creator, but the one donning the wrestling trunks is the destroyer.

In fact, it’s Samoa Joe who turned out to be the destroyer Triple H was referring to and he definitely wasn't far behind – and it’s quite fitting that his entrance music also has the same name.

It looks like before Rollins can get his hands on Triple H, he’ll have to go through the destroyer in Samoa Joe.

Well played, WWE.

Did you think Triple H was referring to Samoa Joe as the destroyer? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

