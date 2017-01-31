What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dana White opens up about Ronda Rousey's MMA future

Ronda Rousey's future is up in the air right now as she hasn't said much since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

The loss to Nunes and the loss to Holly Holm the year before at UFC 198 has caused many to question whether or not Rowdy will continue her MMA career or retire to go on and do other things.

On the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton and Matt Serra on Monday, UFC president Dana White spoke of Rousey and the mindset she is currently in right now following two successive losses, and if he believes the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion will fight again.

White said while she is in a good place and that her spirits are high, he doesn't believe she will fight again.

He said: “It’s funny you asked me that today, [because] I literally talked to her this morning on the way to the gym. She’s good, man. Her spirits are good. She’s doing her thing. In the conversation that I had with her, If I had to say right here, right now – and, again, I don’t like saying right here, right now, [because] it’s up to her and [it’s] her thing – but I wouldn’t say she fights again.

"I think she’s probably done. She’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

We'll have to wait until we get some sort of official confirmation from Rousey herself in order to call it a day on her MMA career, but if it is true, then she’ll retire with a 12-2 overall MMA record, including being 6-2 in the UFC.

Everyone could recognize how the former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion changed mentally following her first UFC loss against Holm over a year ago. It's why it took her so long for her to return, only to be defeated once more.

After everything she has managed to achieve in the world, there isn't a need for her to continue unless she wants to. She has left her mark on the world and ultimately changed the perspective on women's combat sports for the better.

White said: “I’m happy for her, man. She came in, she changed the world. She put female fighting on the map. She’s been part of the biggest fights in the history of women’s fighting, and I hope those records can be broken. I don’t know if they can, but I hope they can.”

Now we'll just have to wait for Rousey to respond to these comments for an official announcement on her future to see if it truly is an end of an era for women's fighting.

