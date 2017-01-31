For a long time, Iker Casillas was considered the best goalkeeper in the world and by a distance.

Between 2007-12 he was named in every UEFA Team of the Year and it is no wonder he won pretty much everything there is to win in the game during that period too.

The 35-year-old might not be at Real Madrid anymore but he is still considered a key man at current club Porto.

Article continues below

After making over 700 appearances for the Bernabeu-based club, Casillas finally ended his association with Madrid in 2015.

Naturally, he still keeps an eye on how his boyhood club perform each week and, just occasionally, voices where he thinks they can improve.

Article continues below

In a rare interview with Onda Cero, the Spanish legend revealed who he believes to be the best goalkeeper in the world right now and thinks they would be a great signing for his old team.

Only 18 months ago, Madrid almost signed David de Gea from Manchester United, and the Spaniard has certainly been one of the most consistent shot-stoppers over the last few seasons.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer is another name often thrown into the debate for the world's best, but Casillas has snubbed both of them for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Like De Gea, Courtois made his name at Los Blancos' big rivals Atletico Madrid but has been the current Premier League leaders' first choice keeper for the last few years.

And the big Belgian's performances have impressed Casillas to such an extent that he thinks Courtois would be a good fit at the Bernabeu.

"Courtois is the best keeper in the world right now," Casillas said, as per Goal.

"He is having a great season at Chelsea.

"He may not be playing in Europe, which people maybe pay a bit more attention to, but he is playing as well as he usually has in these past few seasons."

"Courtois would be a great goalkeeper for Real Madrid."

The 24-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets so far this season from 22 appearances. His current contract isn't set to expire until 2019 but that is unlikely to put Real Madrid off from making a potential bid next summer.

And whenever a club legend voices their support for a possible transfer target, the fans usually listen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms