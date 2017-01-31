There was mixed reaction to John Cena’s victory at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, as he dethroned AJ Styles for the WWE Championship to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles.

That wasn’t helped by the fact that early indications suggest Cena will defend his title in the main event of WrestleMania 33 against the eventual Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton.

POTENTIAL PLANS

Although, the reaction isn’t that bad when you consider Roman Reigns came close to winning.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, it doesn’t look as if Cena and Orton will be meeting at the Grandest Stage of Them All as rumours suggest Bray Wyatt will leave the Elimination Chamber with the title, setting up the eventual clash with his fellow Wyatt Family member.

While there are many opportunities they can explore for Cena, his options are quite limited on SmackDown Live.

Article continues below

Plus, with the events that unfolded this week on Monday Night Raw, that also rules out Samoa Joe as a potential opponent.

Fans that have high hopes for Cena in Orlando could be in for disappointment, though, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has touched on potential plans that could await Cena.

'NOT GOOD NEWS'

According to Meltzer, the impression now is that his WrestleMania match won’t be celebrated by fans, meaning it's not a huge main event-worthy match, and it isn’t necessarily good news.

Meltzer’s source – who claims to know what the match will be – ruled out Joe as an option, and has also added speculation that he could be up against somebody like Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin, something that would be huge for the latter.

There isn’t necessarily a lack of depth on the roster, as Cena’s WrestleMania role could be to elevate someone else on the blue brand, although the WWE Universe probably won’t mind another battle with AJ Styles or even somebody like The Miz.

The Lone Wolf is certainly an interesting option, but anyone other than The Phenomenal One perhaps isn’t a great marketing opportunity for the company when it comes to Cena.

Who do you think John Cena will face at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms