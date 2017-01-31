What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cena apparently won't get a huge match.

John Cena not expected to face a huge star at WrestleMania 33

There was mixed reaction to John Cena’s victory at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, as he dethroned AJ Styles for the WWE Championship to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles.

That wasn’t helped by the fact that early indications suggest Cena will defend his title in the main event of WrestleMania 33 against the eventual Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton.

Although, the reaction isn’t that bad when you consider Roman Reigns came close to winning.

However, it doesn’t look as if Cena and Orton will be meeting at the Grandest Stage of Them All as rumours suggest Bray Wyatt will leave the Elimination Chamber with the title, setting up the eventual clash with his fellow Wyatt Family member.

While there are many opportunities they can explore for Cena, his options are quite limited on SmackDown Live.

Plus, with the events that unfolded this week on Monday Night Raw, that also rules out Samoa Joe as a potential opponent.

Fans that have high hopes for Cena in Orlando could be in for disappointment, though, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has touched on potential plans that could await Cena.

According to Meltzer, the impression now is that his WrestleMania match won’t be celebrated by fans, meaning it's not a huge main event-worthy match, and it isn’t necessarily good news.

Meltzer’s source – who claims to know what the match will be – ruled out Joe as an option, and has also added speculation that he could be up against somebody like Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin, something that would be huge for the latter.

There isn’t necessarily a lack of depth on the roster, as Cena’s WrestleMania role could be to elevate someone else on the blue brand, although the WWE Universe probably won’t mind another battle with AJ Styles or even somebody like The Miz.

The Lone Wolf is certainly an interesting option, but anyone other than The Phenomenal One perhaps isn’t a great marketing opportunity for the company when it comes to Cena.

Who do you think John Cena will face at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

