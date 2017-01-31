What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nani only joined Valencia in July 2016.

Nani linked with Hull City - David Meyler responds with brilliant tweet

The January window always offers the good, the bad, and the downright bizarre of transfer rumours.

Of course, many of them turn out to be true - Carlos Tevez really did become the world's best-paid player at 32 years of age and Dimitri Payet did go on strike at West Ham because he'd rather play for the sixth best team in Ligue 1.

Yet, to the surprise of no-one, Nani to Hull City was one move being touted that has failed to materialise.

In case you're wondering whether you read that correctly, the Euro 2016 winner and former Manchester United star was indeed being linked with a switch to the KCOM by the Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old's last spell in England brought him four Premier League winners' medals and victory in the 2008 Champions League, so he would have been opting for rather a different challenge had he agreed to join the struggling Tigers.

As you may have guessed, though, there was something eschew with this rumour. Within a few hours, that had been confirmed by Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol:

All that was left to sum up the craziness of all this was for Hull midfielder David Meyler to weigh in with a brilliantly timed tweet of his own:

Until now, the Irishman may have been most famous for that time Alan Pardew headbutted him for no reason, but it's good to know that footballers find these rumours as funny as everyone else.

For now, it seems Nani is destined to stay with Valencia, whose only real similarity with Hull is that they're fighting to stay in the top flight too.

The winger has scored two goals and assisted a further five this season, so it's possible he is attracting suitors - but it's probably best not to put money on Hull snapping him up.

Will Hull City stay up? Have your say in the comments. 

