Antonio Conte decided to recall Nathan Ake from his season-long loan at Bournemouth at the start of the month.

The Chelsea boss was impressed by Ake’s efforts over the first half of the season and, noticing the 21-year-old’s versatility could prove invaluable, opted to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Though the defender is unlikely to make much of a difference in the Blues’ pursuit of the Premier League title, he adds depth to a defence that looks set to be depleted by the sale of Branislav Ivanovic to Zenit St Petersburg.

Article continues below

“I am recalling him because I think he is showing he is ready to stay in the Chelsea squad,” Conte said, via the Daily Mail. “Chelsea is his home. In the last season, he played with Watford, now Bournemouth.

“He is showing that he deserves to stay in a great team like Chelsea. He gives me an important option because we are playing with three central defenders.

Article continues below

“He can play on the left or in the middle, and we must see in training if he can play at wing-back. We wanted to bring him back because he gives me a good solution.”

Ake completed 90 minutes on Saturday

Bournemouth were no doubt hurt by Ake’s return to west London. He made 11 appearances in total for the Cherries and was one of their best players.

But Chelsea had the power to recall Ake, and that’s exactly what they did. He showed his talent with an impressive performance in the FA Cup win over Brentford on Saturday.

However, according to the Independent, Ake could be set for another move before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Bournemouth want him back

They believe Bournemouth were so impressed with the Dutch defender that they’ve made an £18 million bid for him.

The offer is so good that Chelsea will leave the decision entirely in Ake’s hands. If he wants to return to the Vitality Stadium, then he can do.

It’s an incredibly tough decision for the Netherlands Under-21 international. Conte clearly admires the player, and there’s every chance he establishes himself in the first team at Chelsea, but he wouldn’t have to wait for his chance at Bournemouth.

And that Chelsea are ready to accept Bournemouth’s bid shows they don’t consider him entirely indispensable.

It probably won't happen

Sadly for Bournemouth fans, the Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson believes the move "definitely" won't happen.

Should Ake return to Bournemouth - or try to break into Chelsea's starting XI? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms