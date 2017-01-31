Conor McGregor had his very own PPV at the weekend in Manchester, England where he spoke about several different topics including his desire to have his next fight not in UFC, but against Floyd Mayweather.

Another subject the UFC Lightweight champion spoke about was the WWE, more specifically, the billionaire strut. Ever since McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez for the Lightweight title and he did the strut, many have replicated it, including other sports stars.

However, it's been around for longer than that, as WWE CEO Vince McMahon performs it as he makes his way down the ramp to the ring during his programming. Due to the fact it's become a part of pop culture, the Irish fighter is taking credit for it now.

And he doesn't care what anyone else thinks, including those at the WWE.

The Notorious said, according to Fox Sports: “I don’t give a (expletive) about Vince McMahon. I stole that walk and that walk is now mine. Not Vince or any of those (expletive) over in the WWE will do anything about it.

“That’s my walk. I created that walk. I made that walk.”

It has been highly speculated that McGregor could appear at WrestleMania 33 later this year, with the company apparently offering a 'name your price' offer to the Irish fighter for his services. Whether or not he has taken up that deal remains to be seen.

The UFC Lightweight champion has said 'never say never' when it comes to the WWE, so you never know. Maybe we will see The Notorious appear at WrestleMania later this year, and perhaps we will see him performing the billionaire strut on his way to the ring.

