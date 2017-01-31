In partnership with the NFL in the UK

If Kraft had followed Modells advice, perhaps the hoodie and scowl wouldn't be so iconic.

The New England Patriots were told hiring Bill Belichick would be a mistake

Bill Belichick is without a doubt the most successful Head Coach of this generation, and one of the all time greats as a defensive mind.

He has created a dynasty in New England coaching the Patriots and made the franchise the measuring stick for consistency.

This success could easily have not happened. Belichick's first boss as a Head Coach was the late Art Modell, owner of the then Cleveland Browns.

The current longest tenured Head Coach in football coached the Browns to a 36-44 record in his tenure, with one playoff appearance (ironically a win over the Patriots) before being fired after the team announced it's relocation to Baltimore to become the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2000, Robert Kraft owner of the Patriots, was in the midst of looking to hire a new head coach for the team and reached out to some about Belichick. It would appear that stint in Cleveland wasn't fondly remembered.

Sometimes others advice isn't the best

According to MMQB, “He said if I did it, I’d be making the biggest mistake of my life,” Kraft said, his voice taking an ominous tone.

The owner: Art Modell of the Baltimore Ravens. The looming catastrophe: hiring Bill Belichick."

Hard to imagine how Modell could be proved more wrong on this one, as Belichick attempts to lead the Patriots to an unprecedented 5th Super Bowl title this Sunday as Head Coach.

One thing is certain: Kraft certainly feels he didn't make the biggest mistake of his life, and I would have to agree with him.

Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots

Bill Belichick
Superbowl
NFL Playoffs
NFL
New England Patriots

