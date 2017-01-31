WWE fans have learnt by now that just because the cameras stop rolling, it doesn’t mean the action inside of the ring ends.

It’s become more of a trend in recent years, as WWE’s stars often come out once more to send the fans home happy.

Kevin Owens is usually involved in most of the antics in the dark segments and even at house shows, as they’ve all been well-documented.

Recently, we had Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins throwing Owens and Chris Jericho in the shark cage as they were lifted into the air, while we also had The Undertaker lay out the best friends with Chokeslams after he made his highly anticipated return on RAW to announce he’d be entering the Royal Rumble.

Last time out, though, fans witnessed a tense stare off between The Deadman, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar and this week on RAW, The Beast Incarnate was featured again.

We have the WWE fans to thank for the footage – especially ‘@xiTzZD7oom’ on Twitter for the video below – for sharing the footage we don’t get to see at home.

Following his appearance earlier in the night to challenge Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, Lesnar was back in the ring for the dark segment and issued an open challenge to anyone at the back.

It was The Big Show that answered it, and it was probably a wasted trip down the ramp and into the ring.

He came close to hitting a Chokeslam on Lesnar, but it was reversed and ate a vicious F5 for his troubles, and the fans in attendance were loving it.

Although, the question has to be asked, why did he hit the F5 on The Big Show if he’s a face while Lesnar is also somebody that continues to be cheered?

What did you make of The Big Show taking an F5 after RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

