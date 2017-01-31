The Royal Rumble last weekend saw John Cena defeat AJ Styles for the WWE championship and he picked up a historic achievement along the way. He tied Ric Flair for the most world title reigns in history as recognized by the WWE.

This is a huge accomplishment for which many members of the WWE universe congratulated Cena on, including Flair himself. However, not everyone was in a celebratory mood.

Kurt Angle, who is scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before WrestleMania 33 later this year chose not to congratulate The Leader of the Cenation on his achievement, and for good reason.

Posting on Twitter, The Olympic Hero said he wouldn't congratulate Cena yet, as he is waiting for him to win title number 17, which would mean he would have the most title reigns in the company's history.

Angle said: "I won't congratulate @JohnCena 4 tying #Flair's record because this guy isn't done yet.He will get #17 before he's done. #youllsee #ItsTrue"

That's a fair point to make, but it's still quite the achievement and it adds to his already impressive resume for being one of the most lucrative WWE superstars in the company's history alongside the likes of Flair and Angle.

Despite the achievement, WWE has hardly talked about Cena tying Flair's world title record. Although that could change on SmackDown Live this week, one speculated reason why it hasn't happened already is due to the fact his current reign will only be a short one.

His 16th title reign is rumored to end at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view later this month, with Bray Wyatt expected to win to go on to face the Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

When Cena will win a world title for the 17th time remains to be seen, but it's bound to happen as he is very deserving of the accolade.

