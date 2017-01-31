What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Pogba and Lingard have become a duo at United .

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard mortify Twitter with their new celebration

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have become quite the duo since the Frenchman's arrival at Old Trafford.

As much as the £89million signing from Juventus has had his critics this season, he's also pulled off some moments of brilliance, usually followed by his trademark dab celebration.

It seems Lingard has been only too happy to team up with him, and unsurprisingly, some fans love it, others feel the need to avert their eyes as soon as either of them scores a goal.

The dab is almost certainly - we hope - one of those strange trends in football that is forgotten about almost as quickly as it caught on.

Judging by Pogba's Instagram, even the midfielder seems to have moved on. Whether that's a good thing or not, you be the judge.

As you'd expect, Lingard is in on the act too.

Here, they are, summing up everything that is wrong with the state of modern football as we know it:

If you ever wonder what Premier League players get up to once the hard slog of training is over, this may be a rare insight.

To the younger generation of fans, this may not be a problem. However, it's not going down well with everyone:

Then again, after Danny Welbeck's appalling 'Salt Bae' celebration at the weekend, it could always be worse.

Pogba, Lingard and co are now preparing for yet another fixture against 19th placed Hull City.

Jose Mourinho will be expecting a much better performance than when the two sides met in the EFL Cup last week, the Tigers running out 2-1 winners on the night - even if United still progressed to the final on aggregate.

It was Pogba who scored the Red Devils' goal in that game, but his celebrations were fairly muted - let's hope his new dance doesn't get an outing if he repeats those exploits on Wednesday night.

What do you think of Pogba and Lingard's celebration? Have your say in the comments.

