Randy Orton wasn’t the only big winner at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view as numerous new champions were crowned on the evening, while Kevin Owens retained his WWE Universal Championship.

Charlotte Flair continued her impressive pay-per-view streak, while Neville, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson also left the San Antonio Alamodome with the titles.

TITLE CHANGE

However, the biggest title change came from the SmackDown Live brand, as John Cena dethroned AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

There was also the small matter of Cena tying Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles, something many expected to happen beforehand.

The strange thing that has been noticed, though, is that his massive victory hasn’t been celebrated in the manner many expected it would.

That’s despite the SmackDown commentary team understandably going crazy as he was handed his championship.

According to Cageside Seats, WWE have their reasons for downplaying his accomplishment, and they’ll reportedly continue to do so.

SHORT REIGN

This seems to link in with news that Flair was originally supposed to celebrate with Cena in the ring, something that was scrapped by WWE as they opted to have The Nature Boy record a video backstage instead.

The reported reason for this is that WWE don’t want to make a massive deal out of his win because he isn’t expected to remain champion for too long, and they don’t want any attention drawn to them for allowing Cena to have a really short reign.

Fans noticed how now new merchandise wasn't created at the time, and it seems like WWE won’t be going ahead with it because of the Elimination Chamber event that takes place in two weeks’ time.

The speculated plan is to have Bray Wyatt leave the Chamber with the championship to set up a match with Orton at WrestleMania 33, with Cena set to take on somebody else.

