Moussa Dembele is destined for the top.

Moussa Dembele sends brilliant tweet after being linked with Chelsea

A photo of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele on board a plane to London earlier today left Chelsea supporters excited.

Sky Sports have reported the Blues’ interest in the Frenchman, who has scored 20 goals this season, although it would take a bid of at least £40 million to prise him away from Celtic Park.

But that’s a price Chelsea can afford. They scooped £60 million from the sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG and have more reserves tucked away.

Yet it quickly transpired that Dembele wasn’t heading to London to complete his move to the Premier League table-toppers. Instead, he was simply having a scan on his knee.

Rather anti-climactic, that.

It’s not a big blow to Chelsea - Diego Costa, the best striker in the Premier League this season, has put his recent problems behind him - and they can return to Dembele in the summer if they really want to.

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Revelation

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at Celtic last summer. He scored twice against Manchester City in the Champions League and also netted a hat-trick against rivals Rangers in September.

So there’s no doubt that, one day, he will leave Scotland for a bigger club, and Chelsea could be his destination.

Dembele's tweet

But not right now. Dembele took to Twitter this evening to react to the rumour with a brilliant tweet.

The striker posted a picture of himself alongside the scene from The Wall of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character announces he isn’t leaving his company.

Check it out below.

It’s worth watching that scene again, isn’t it?

Is Moussa Dembele the real deal? Let us know in the comments section below!

